Kent v Glamorgan: Joe Denly's 152 rescues home side

Joe Denly has played one day internationals and T20 games for England

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground (day one): Kent 302: Denly 152; Hogan 4-44 Glamorgan 18-1 Glamorgan trail Kent by 284 runs Kent 3 pts, Glamorgan 3 pts Scorecard

Joe Denly dominated the Kent innings with 152 out of his team's 302 all out on day one against Glamorgan, with the visitors battling to 18-1 in the evening gloom.

Denly's vital knock, off 204 balls with 23 fours and two sixes, held his side together after they slumped to 39-4.

He shared half-century stands with Zak Crawley (37), Callum Haggett (21) and Adam Milne (33) in a fine recovery.

Michael Hogan (4-44) was again the pick of the Glamorgan bowlers.

Lukas Carey struck twice early on, but Denly mixed caution and blazing aggression through the rest of the innings as he dragged the home team up to a respectable total, also passing 10,000 first-class runs in his career.

David Lloyd, out of the first team since July, took two wickets as fifth seamer and claimed three catches in an unaccustomed position at first slip, though he could have dismissed Denly on 92 when he was caught behind off a no-ball.

Glamorgan were left a tricky 12 overs to bat in the evening gloom under the floodlights, losing Nick Selman to Milne without scoring.