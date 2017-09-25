Warwickshire-Hampshire: First day's play rained off at Edgbaston

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Warwickshire v Hampshire Play abandoned for the day due to a wet outfield Scorecard

Hampshire's hopes of securing County Championship Division One safety were hit by the Birmingham weather at Edgbaston as the first day of their game with Warwickshire was washed out.

After overnight rain, further morning precipitation left the grass saturated.

The rain relented in early afternoon, but umpires Jeff Evans and Russell Warren had little choice but to call it for the day at 15:00 BST.

Hampshire require 12 points to ensure they do not accompany the Bears down.

They may need fewer points, depending on results elsewhere, chiefly Somerset's home game with Middlesex.