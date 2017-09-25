Lancashire v Surrey: Kumar Sangakkara makes 14 in first innings of final game

Kumar Sangakkara hit one four and one six before he was removed by Saqib Mahmood

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one): Surrey 201-8 dec: Curran 56*; Mahmood 4-50 Lancashire 17-0 Lancashire trail Surrey by 184 runs Lancashire 2 pt, Surrey 1 pt Scorecard

Kumar Sangakkara made 14 in the first innings of his final first-class game as Surrey declared on 201-8 on day one against Lancashire at Old Trafford.

The Sri Lankan, 39, will retire at the end of the season and has hit nine centuries in 14 innings this term, but was removed by Saqib Mahmood (4-50).

Sam Curran hit an unbeaten 56 before Surrey declared having just claimed their first batting point.

With nine overs left in the day, the hosts finished on 17 without loss.

Second-placed Surrey began the day three points ahead of Lancashire in third place and the winners of the match will finish as runners-up to champions Essex.

Rory Burns, Scott Borthwick and Rikki Clarke all fell to 20-year-old Lancashire seamer Mahmood, who was playing just his fourth first-class game of his career.

Gareth Batty was caught for a duck by Matt Parkinson off the bowling of Stephen Parry, before Curran guided Surrey to a batting point with a 106-ball half-century.

Rob Jones and Alex Davies saw the day out for Lancashire as they both hit a boundary on their way to finishing on 17-0, trailing by 184 runs.