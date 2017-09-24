BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Moeen hits brilliant 53-ball century

Moeen Ali hits an exhilarating 53-ball century in England's 124-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international in Bristol.

MATCH REPORT: Moeen Ali hits 53-ball century in Bristol win

WATCH MORE: Gayle run out for 94 after sparkling knock

Available to UK users only.

