India v Australia: Hosts top one-day rankings after completing series win
|Third one-day international, Indore
|Australia 293-6 (50 overs): Finch 124, Smith 63, Bumrah 2-52
|India 294-5 (47.5 overs): H Pandya 78, Rohit 71, Cummins 2-54
|India won by five wickets
|Scorecard
India have moved to the top of the ICC one-day rankings after completing a series win against Australia with two games to spare.
Aaron Finch hit 124 from 125 balls for Australia in their 293-6 in Indore.
Openers Ajinkya Rahane (70) and Rohit Sharma (71) put on 139 and Hardik Pandya scored 78 as India secured a five-wicket win with 13 balls to spare.
The hosts, who have moved above South Africa in the rankings, lead the five-match series 3-0.
India, who now top the Test and one-day rankings, have won their past nine one-day internationals, equalling their best run.
The fourth game of the series is in Bangalore on Thursday with the final encounter in Nagpur on Sunday, 1 October.