England v West Indies: Moeen Ali hits 53-ball century in Bristol win

Third Royal London one-day international, Bristol England 369-9 (50 overs): Moeen 102 (57), Root 84 (79) West Indies 245 (39.1 overs): Gayle 94 (78), Plunkett 5-52 England won by 124 runs; lead five-match series 2-0 Scorecard

Moeen Ali hit an exhilarating 53-ball century in England's 124-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international in Bristol.

At one stage, Moeen took 61 runs from 14 deliveries to reach the second-fastest ODI ton by an England batsman.

Joe Root earlier made 84 and Ben Stokes 73 in the hosts' 369-9.

Chris Gayle threatened to lead West Indies to a remarkable run-chase, but after he was run out for 94, the tourists subsided to 245 all out.

The efforts of Moeen and Gayle, coupled with short straight boundaries at both ends of the ground, saw the rope cleared 28 times, a record for an ODI in the UK.

The contest was in the balance when England were pegged back to 217-6, but Moeen shared 117 with Chris Woakes in 88 balls.

That led England to score from which they would take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, which can be won at The Oval on Wednesday.

That game begins at 12:30 BST, with England naming their squad for the Ashes tour of Australia at 10:00.

