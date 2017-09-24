BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Moeen Ali smashes six to reach brilliant century
Moeen smashes six to reach brilliant century
- From the section Cricket
England's Moeen Ali hits a six to reach his century against the West Indies in their third ODI of the series at Bristol, and in doing so produces England's second-fastest ODI ton in history.
FOLLOW LIVE: Clips, TMS & text
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired