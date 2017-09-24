BBC Sport - England v West Indies: England captain Eoin Morgan edges behind first ball
Golden duck for captain Morgan
England captain Eoin Morgan falls first ball as he edges Jason Holder behind as England slump to 74-3 in the third ODI at Bristol.
