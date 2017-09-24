Kent v Glamorgan: Ingram and Rudolph miss final match

South African batsman Colin Ingram signed a new two-year deal with Glamorgan in May 2017

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Kent v Glamorgan Date: Monday, 25 September Time: 10:30 BST Venue: The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Kent and BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan will be without international batsmen Colin Ingram and Jacques Rudolph for their final County Championship game away to Kent.

Ingram is out with a side strain, but the county have opted against recalling the retiring Rudolph.

"He's had a positive impact and he's turned the culture round," said Championship captain Michael Hogan of Rudolph.

Batsman Aneurin Donald is also doubtful with a back problem.

South Africa opener Rudolph, who was captain in all formats at the start of the 2017 season, finished his career just 175 runs short of his personal target of 20,000 in first-class cricket.

The 36-year-old left-hander averaged 49 in leading Glamorgan to the T20 Blast semi-finals, but just 25 in the Championship.

He was not chosen for the drawn game against Gloucestershire and will not be recalled against Kent at Canterbury, despite the injury to Ingram.

"(Chief executive) Hugh Morris had a chat with Jacques, and it would be unfair on Jacques if we phoned him because of these injuries and said 'by the way, can you come back?'," Hogan told BBC Sport Wales.

"I don't think that would work, so we'll be looking to play some more young Welsh cricketers.

"It's a shame he didn't get his 20,000, I'm sure it's not the end of the world for him though, and he's been a good figure for the club, pushing us in the right direction in the last four years. A hell of a player, he's had a magnificent career, and a good guy."

Ingram has now played his last Championship match for Glamorgan after signing a new contract for limited-overs cricket only in 2018 and 2019.

He will now feature for his South African side Warriors, the new T20 franchise Joburg Giants, and Adelaide Strikers in the Australian Big Bash.

Jack Murphy is likely to be recalled to bat in a youthful and inexperienced top-order at Canterbury, with opener Connor Brown playing his second Championship match.

Hosts Kent suffered a complete wash-out against Derbyshire at Chesterfield in their previous match.