Toby Roland-Jones: England seamer a doubt for 2016/17 Ashes

England seamer Toby Roland-Jones will miss Middlesex's final game of the season with a stress fracture in his lower back and is a major doubt for the Ashes tour.

Roland-Jones, 29, made his Test debut in the third Test against South Africa at The Oval in July.

He started Middlesex's 36-run County Championship win over Lancashire this week but did not finish the game.

Roland-Jones has so far taken 17 wickets in four Tests.

A Middlesex statement on Friday said: "The result of the medical scan has revealed Toby has a stress fracture in his L5 vertebra (lower back), which will mean he will take no further part in the domestic season for Middlesex."

England name their squad for this winter's five-Test Ashes series at The Oval next week.

Middlesex's final game of the season is the County Championship fixture away to Somerset, which starts on 25 September.