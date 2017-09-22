Northants v Nottinghamshire: Hosts win to maintain promotion chances

Rory Kleinveldt finished with match figures of 13-98 for Northants

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day four): Northants 194 & 270: Levi 115; Wood 4-31 Nottinghamshire 151& 189: L Wood 44; Kleinveldt 4-33 Northants (19 pts) beat Notts (3 pts) by 124 runs Scorecard

Northamptonshire threw the Division Two promotion race wide open with a 124-run home win over Nottinghamshire.

Victory against Leicestershire in their final game of the season could send them up, providing Notts earn no more than 11 points against Sussex.

Resuming on 107-3, the visitors lost their last seven wickets for 82 as they were all out for 189.

Rory Kleinveldt took the first two to fall and Richard Gleeson (3-52) bowled Brett Hutton to end the match.

Notts remain second in the table on 210 points with Northants 13 points behind, with the final round of games starting on Monday.

It is possible for both to end the season on 221 points if Northants beat Leicestershire and take a maximum 24 points, while Notts only earn 11 against Sussex.

In those circumstances, Northants would go up by virtue of having won more matches.

Leaders Worcestershire need six points from their last game against Durham to be sure of promotion, but they will go up anyway if Northants do not defeat Leicestershire.

Kleinveldt had Cheteshwar Pujara (14) taken at slip by Richard Levi and Jake Libby (42) in successive overs at the start of play.

But it was the other Northants seamers who worked their way through the remainder of the Notts batting line-up, with Gleeson claiming the vital wicket of Samit Patel, who hooked a short ball to deep square leg.