Ashes 2017-18: England to name squad for Australia on Wednesday

Test captain Joe Root will lead an England touring side for the first time this winter

England will name their squad for this winter's Ashes series in Australia at 10:00 BST on Wednesday.

The announcement will happen at The Oval before the start of the fourth one-day international match against West Indies.

There are injury concerns, with seamer Toby Roland-Jones having recently had scans for his back complaint.

And on Thursday, Lancashire batsman Haseeb Hameed broke a finger during a match against Middlesex.

England begin the tour against a Western Australia XI on 4 November, with the first of their five Tests beginning on 23 November in Brisbane. The teams will also play each other in five one-day internationals.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann and fellow selectors Trevor Hohns and Greg Chappell will name their Ashes squad in November.