Ashes 2017-18: England to name squad for Australia on Wednesday
England will name their squad for this winter's Ashes series in Australia at 10:00 BST on Wednesday.
The announcement will happen at The Oval before the start of the fourth one-day international match against West Indies.
There are injury concerns, with seamer Toby Roland-Jones having recently had scans for his back complaint.
And on Thursday, Lancashire batsman Haseeb Hameed broke a finger during a match against Middlesex.
England begin the tour against a Western Australia XI on 4 November, with the first of their five Tests beginning on 23 November in Brisbane. The teams will also play each other in five one-day internationals.
Australia coach Darren Lehmann and fellow selectors Trevor Hohns and Greg Chappell will name their Ashes squad in November.
