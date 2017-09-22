Ryan Pringle, Jack Burnham and Stuart Poynter: Durham tie up trio to 2018 deals

Jack Burnham, Stuart Poynter and Ryan Pringle have played for Durham in all formats

All-rounder Ryan Pringle, batsman Jack Burnham and wicketkeeper Stuart Poynter will remain at Durham for 2018 after agreeing new deals.

Pringle, 25, and Burnham, 20, both grew up in the north east and came through the Durham academy to play first-class and short-form cricket.

Ireland international Poynter, 26, joined Durham in 2014 and has also played across the formats.

"Ryan, Jack and Stuart have proved their potential," coach Jon Lewis said.

"Next season is a chance for them all to step up & become a key part of the side in all three formats".