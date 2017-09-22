Hampshire v Essex: Champions bowl out hosts for 76 to win after following on

Sam Cook registered his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket to seal Essex's unlikely win

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 254 & 76: Cook 5-18 Essex 76 & 362: Lawrence 101 Essex (19 pts) beat Hampshire (5 pts) by 108 runs Scorecard

Champions Essex bowled out Hampshire for 76 to seal a incredible win, having followed on at the Ageas Bowl.

New-ball pair Sam Cook (5-18) and Jamie Porter (2-21) starred as Hampshire, chasing 185 for victory, collapsed in 29.4 overs to lose by 108 runs.

Hampshire, who started the game third in Division One, are still not safe.

Earlier, James Foster (47) and Neil Wagner (44) added 82 for the ninth wicket to push Essex up to 362 and set up a victory chance for the visitors.

Essex - who remain unbeaten - had battled back after being bowled out for 76 themselves in their first innings, with Dan Lawrence's century and brisk lower-order runs in their second innings giving them hope of an unlikely win.

Hampshire's batsmen had no answer to a swinging and seaming ball early in their run chase, slipping to 12-4 and 29-6 as Cook and Porter shared the first six wickets to fall.

The 10th-wicket partnership of 20 between Ian Holland and Fidel Edwards was Hampshire's highest of the innings.

Hampshire start their final game of the season on Monday at already-relegated Warwickshire and should survive if they win at Edgbaston.

The relegation picture will become clearer once seventh-placed Somerset complete their ongoing match against Surrey at The Oval.