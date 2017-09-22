Surrey v Somerset: Hosts secured Division One safety but visitors in relegation danger

Ben Foakes saw Surrey home with an attacking 42 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Somerset: 269 & 306: Trego 68; Meaker 3-65, Batty 3-84 Surrey: 433 & 146-5: Foakes 42*; Bess 2-47 Surrey (24 pts) beat Somerset (4 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Surrey secured their Division One status with a six-wicket victory over Somerset at The Oval, leaving the visitors in serious relegation trouble.

Somerset moved from 113-4 to 306 all out in their second innings with Steve Davies (58) and Peter Trego (68) hitting final-day half-centuries.

That left 143 to win for the hosts, which they knocked off in 32.4 overs.

Surrey are up to second, while Somerset must win their last game against Middlesex for a chance of staying up.

Both sides started the match as one of five teams who could still be relegated but defeat for Somerset, coupled with wins for Middlesex and Yorkshire this week, means they are 13 points from safety.

Even if Somerset beat 2016 champions Middlesex at Taunton next week, other results could still send them down to Division Two.

Somerset started the day still 51 behind Surrey's first-innings total but half-centuries Trego and Davies' resistance as well as a 48-run ninth wicket partnership between Jack Leach and Dominic Bess set up the possibility of an unlikely victory.

Those chances increased further when Rory Burns, Mark Stoneman and Ryan Patel were all dismissed with the Surrey total below 100 but a 44-ball 42 from Ben Foakes won the game for Surrey.

Foakes hit six fours and a six while Kumar Sangakkara also made an important 35 in his final first-class innings at The Oval.