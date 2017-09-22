Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Selman and Salter hit career-bests in draw

Nick Selman's 142 not out was his fourth century of the season, and 20 more than his previous best score

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day four): Glamorgan 442: Carlson 191 & 353-3 Selman 142*, Salter 88, Carlson 51 Gloucestershire 399-8 dec: Howell 163, Bracey 156; Meschede 3-81 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (11 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire settled for a tame draw on a lifeless pitch as Nick Selman and Andrew Salter hit career-best scores.

Glamorgan were 353-3 when bad light intervened at 15:30 BST.

Selman made an assured 142 not out, while Salter's 88 was his second career-best of the game.

Kiran Carlson scored 53 to go with his first-innings 191, but the game was always likely to end in a draw without collusion between the captains.

The match ended in near-farce with a pointless 15 minutes after tea, with Chris Cooke hitting 46 not out from part-time bowling.

Six personal best scores were registered during the match, with big hundreds from Benny Howell and James Bracey dominating the visitors' only innings.