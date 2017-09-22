Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Selman and Salter hit career-bests in draw
-
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day four):
|Glamorgan 442: Carlson 191 & 353-3 Selman 142*, Salter 88, Carlson 51
|Gloucestershire 399-8 dec: Howell 163, Bracey 156; Meschede 3-81
|Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (11 pts)
|Scorecard
Glamorgan and Gloucestershire settled for a tame draw on a lifeless pitch as Nick Selman and Andrew Salter hit career-best scores.
Glamorgan were 353-3 when bad light intervened at 15:30 BST.
Selman made an assured 142 not out, while Salter's 88 was his second career-best of the game.
Kiran Carlson scored 53 to go with his first-innings 191, but the game was always likely to end in a draw without collusion between the captains.
The match ended in near-farce with a pointless 15 minutes after tea, with Chris Cooke hitting 46 not out from part-time bowling.
Six personal best scores were registered during the match, with big hundreds from Benny Howell and James Bracey dominating the visitors' only innings.