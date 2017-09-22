Durham v Sussex: Visitors complete 132-run victory at Chester-le-Street

Chris Jordan dismissed Keaton Jennings, Durham's first innings top-scorer Graham Clark and last man Graham Onions

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Sussex 346 & 302: Salt 72; Weighell 3-68 Durham 385 & 131: Weighell 38; Garton 3-20 Sussex (21 pts) beat Durham (7 pts) by 132 runs Scorecard

Sussex bowled Durham out for 131 to complete a 132-run victory on day four at Chester-le-Street.

Durham started the day 5-0 needing 259 more runs for victory but were bowled out in 42.2 overs.

A two-hour rain delay threatened to deny the visitors but Chris Jordan (3-60) took the last wicket of Graham Onions after the 16:15 BST restart.

Jordan, George Garton (3-20) and Stuart Whittingham (3-26) took three wickets each for Sussex.

Before the rain Durham had been reduced to 61-7 before a 50-run eighth-wicket stand between Brydon Carse (23 not out) and James Weighell (38).

Weighell and number 10 Chris Rushworth were dismissed in the same over but, despite the delay, Sussex completed their seventh win of the season.