Warwickshire v Yorkshire: Jeetan Patel's 6-50 in vain as Tykes beat relegated Bears

Yorkshire's Steve Patterson produced season's bests with both bat and ball in this match

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day four): Warwickshire 219 & 251: Trott 59; Patterson 4-46 Yorkshire 296 & 178-8: Patterson 44*; Patel 6-50, Sidebottom 2-30 Yorkshire (21 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by two wickets Scorecard

Yorkshire gave a massive boost to their hopes of staying in Division One of the County Championship by hanging on to beat already relegated Warwickshire by two wickets at Headingley.

Steve Patterson's unbeaten 44 was the key as the Tykes picked up 21 points from their fourth win of the season.

Yorkshire, 56-3 overnight, looked in danger of defeat when Jeetan Patel took three wickets as they slumped to 96-7.

But a 78-run stand between Patterson and Matt Fisher lifted them to 178-8.

Fisher went for 15 with the scores tied, becoming another victim for New Zealand international spinner Patel, who finished with a season's best 6-50.

But Patterson then hit the winning runs to the boundary off Chris Wright, hitting his best score of the season, the day after also claiming 4-46 with the ball - his best bowling figures of 2017.

Bears spinner Jeetan Patel had never previously taken a five-wicket haul at Headingley

In a game which should have been injured Yorkshire and England legend Ryan Sidebottom's final appearance at Headingley, his namesake at least had an impact for Warwickshire, taking the other two wickets to fall.

Defeat was rough luck on Patel, who followed his first-innings 100 with his first haul of five wickets or more in over a year.

But, although Warwickshire will take great heart from their ninth and tightest defeat in 13 Championship matches this summer, they will start this season's final home game against Somerset at Edgbaston on Monday at least 49 points adrift at the bottom.

Yorkshire's win, which initially catapulted them up to third place in the table, subject to the conclusion of this week's other two Division One matches, puts them two points clear of Middlesex - and 22 ahead of Somerset, who could narrow that advantage to 13 points if they avoid defeat to Surrey at The Oval.

Yorkshire must go to new champions Essex at Chelmsford next week in the final round of games, when Somerset host Middlesex at Taunton.