England v West Indies: Second ODI washed out at Trent Bridge

Second Royal London one-day international, Trent Bridge England 21-0 (2.2 overs) West Indies Match abandoned due to rain Scorecard

England's second one-day international with West Indies was abandoned after only 2.2 overs at Trent Bridge.

Having lost the toss, the home side were 21-0 when they were forced off the field, with Jonny Bairstow on nine and Alex Hales 10.

England lead 1-0 in the five-match series, having won the first game at Old Trafford by seven wickets.

The third ODI will be held at Bristol on Sunday.

Opening batsman Chris Gayle had been due to play for the West Indies in Nottingham on his 38th birthday but pulled out of the game after injuring himself in the warm-up.

A team spokesman later confirmed that Gayle had injured his right hamstring and would be having a hospital scan to assess the extent of the damage.