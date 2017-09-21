Ashes 2017-18: Haseeb Hameed hurt during County Championship match

Haseeb Hameed became the youngest batsman to score 1,000 runs for Lancashire in 2016

Ashes hopeful Haseeb Hameed retired hurt after being struck on the glove during Lancashire's County Championship match against Middlesex.

The 20-year-old had on-field treatment but struggled to hold the bat.

Hameed suffered a broken finger which ended his involvement in last winter's Test tour of India.

His latest injury comes two days after Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones, tipped to make the England squad, went down with a lower back complaint.

Hameed, who is to have a scan, has struggled for form this season, having only made one first-class half-century up until September. However, he scored 88 runs against Essex earlier this month and followed it up with 62 against Somerset.

The Lancashire opener made his Test debut against India during the first match of the series in November 2016 and scored 31 and 82.

However, his tour ended prematurely when he broke his finger during the third Test.

England will name their squad for this winter's Ashes tour of Australia next week.