Michael Burgess: Sussex wicketkeeper agrees new one-year deal

Michael Burgess has impressed in both red and white ball cricket for Sussex

Sussex wicketkeeper Michael Burgess has signed a new one-year contract.

The 23-year-old moved to Hove after leaving Leicestershire last year and has played eight first-team games this season while Ben Brown was injured.

Before the current match with Durham, he scored 222 runs in six County Championship innings, averaging 44.4.

"Michael took his opportunities at the start of the year impressively," director of cricket Keith Greenfield told Sussex's website.

Burgess' top score of 76 came during Sussex's innings victory over Durham at the end of May.

He also made three appearances in the One-Day Cup, played in the limited-overs tour match against South Africa and was part of the Sussex side that won the Second Eleven T20 title this summer.