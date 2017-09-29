Graham Wagg: Glamorgan all-rounder agrees new contract

Glamorgan all-rounder Graham Wagg has agreed a new two-year contract with the county.

The 34-year-old, who joined in 2011, was top of Glamorgan's batting averages and an ever-present in the T20 Blast run to the semi-final.

But he has played just three Championship games and missed the One-Day Cup because of a groin operation.

"I'm happy, it's taken some time but we've come to an agreement so I'm delighted," said Wagg.

Wagg has been a regular first-choice player for virtually all his seven years at Glamorgan, although Craig Meschede has been preferred in the closing Championship games of 2017.

"We've had a senior squad together as well as some Welsh youth," said Wagg, who has previously played for Warwickshire and Derbyshire.

"It's about trying to help them along the way but also trying to look after my game as well, it's a good combination we've got here but we're looking to go further and better next season.

"Fitness is something I focus on quite strongly, it's quite a natural given for me so I'm lucky compared to some, but we're all working really hard."

The operation meant he was not available for the first six Championship matches and the 50-overs competition.

"It wasn't ideal, but then to come back and play a couple of Champo games and then the T20 was a good effort by myself," Wagg told BBC Sport Wales.

"I'm disappointed with the last 12 months of my cricket overall, but I'm looking to get back to somewhere close to where I should be."