Derbyshire v Kent: Championship game rained off at Chesterfield for third day

Derbyshire have staged more than 400 first-class matches at picturesque Queens's Park, Chesterfield since they played their first game there in 1898

Derbyshire's County Championship Division Two home game against Kent was rained off for a third straight day at Queen's Park, Chesterfield.

Further overnight rain "worsened unfit areas close to the square" and umpires Steve Gale and Billy Taylor had no option but to abandon play for the day.

It was decided in July to move to the four-day fixture to Chesterfield.

Derbyshire's county ground, in Derby, hosted a Boyzone concert on Saturday, 16 September.

There was no direct clash, but Derbyshire's officials were worried that any poor weather during and either side of the concert weekend might have a non-beneficial effect on the pitch at Derby.