Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Howell and Bracey shine for visitors

Ruaidhri Smith celebrates with Glamorgan team-mates after dismissing Chris Dent for 13

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day three): Glamorgan 442: Carlson 191 & 63-1 Gloucestershire 399-8 dec (110 overs): Howell 163, Bracey 156; Meschede 3-81 Glamorgan 6 pts, Gloucestershire 6 pts Scorecard

Benny Howell and James Bracey's career-best scores dominated day three as Gloucestershire declared on 399-8, 43 behind Glamorgan.

The home side reached 63-1 in the final hour, 106 runs ahead.

Their stand of 240 was a second-wicket record in this fixture, with Howell making 163 and Bracey 156.

Michael Hogan (2-46 in 26 overs) and Craig Meschede (3-81) helped provoke a late slump.

Howell and Bracey looked untroubled for most of their long partnership for Gloucestershire, scoring 21 boundaries apiece as they went way past their previous bests, with 20-year-old Bracey reaching three figures for the first time.

The visitors missed out on maximum batting points by one run as wickets tumbled, and promptly declared at the end of 110 overs.

Connor Brown was bowled by David Payne for 13, but Nick Selman and Andrew Salter batted comfortably to the close.

On a placid pitch, the teams may need to work hard to manufacture a realistic run-chase in the final innings, especially since Gloucestershire are a bowler down following Liam Norwell's hamstring injury.