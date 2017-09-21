Durham v Sussex: Philip Salt's maiden fifty helps visitors set target

Luke Wells scored 122 in the first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Sussex 346 & 302: Salt 72; Weighell 3-68 Durham 385 & 5-0: Latham 2* Durham need 259 more to win Sussex 5 pts, Durham 7 pts Scorecard

Philip Salt's maiden first-class half-century on day three saw Sussex set Durham 264 to win at Chester-le-Street.

Captain and opener Luke Wells followed his day one ton with 58 to help wipe out the 39-run first-innings lead Durham earned at the start of the day.

Salt then hit 72 and, with assistance from Mark Burgess (20), Chris Jordan (24 not out) and Ollie Robinson (20), took Sussex to 302 all out.

Tom Latham and Keaton Jennings survived three overs as Durham closed 5-0.