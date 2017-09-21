Northants v Nottinghamshire: Only 25.3 overs possible with match finely poised

Northants seamer Rory Kleinveldt currently has match figures of 11-88

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day three): Northants 194 & 270: Levi 115; Wood 4-31 Nottinghamshire 151: Kleinveldt 9-65 & 107-3: L Wood 44; Kleinveldt 2-23 Notts need 207 more runs to win Northants 3 pts, Notts 3 pts Scorecard

Rain ruined the third day of the Division Two match between promotion-chasing Northants and Nottinghamshire with only 25.3 overs bowled.

Chasing 314 to win, Notts resumed on 33-2 and had reached 107-3 when rain started to fall just before lunch.

Nightwatchman Luke Wood was the only wicket to fall, caught by Alex Wakely in the deep off Nathan Buck for 44.

Northants must win to keep their promotion hopes alive. A Notts victory would send them and Worcestershire up.

Meanwhile, Northants have confirmed that batsman Ben Duckett will miss their final match of the season against Leicestershire because of a fractured finger.

Duckett, who played four Tests for England last winter, is likely to need six to eight weeks to recover fully.