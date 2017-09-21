Middlesex v Lancashire: Steven Finn's 8-79 helps hosts to 36-run victory

Steven Finn had not claimed a five-wicket haul in the Championship this season before his 8-79 against Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day three): Middlesex 233 & 152: Robson 58; Bailey 5-44 Lancashire 165 & 184: Vilas 37, McLaren 37; Finn 8-79 Middlesex (20 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by 36 runs Scorecard

Steven Finn's eight-wicket haul inspired Middlesex to a 36-run win over Lancashire at Lord's and boosted the 2016 champions' hopes of survival.

Lancashire, chasing 221, were bowled out for 184 with Finn claiming 8-79.

Middlesex face fellow strugglers Somerset in their final game.

Haseeb Hameed retired hurt on 23 during the morning session after being struck on the hand by a James Harris delivery, and returned with his side nine wickets down, but did not add to his score.

The 20-year-old England opener, who was later revealed to have fractured a finger on his right hand, had on-field treatment but struggled to hold the bat and left the field for more than three hours.

Hameed faced another nine balls upon his return before last man Matt Parkinson became Finn's eighth and final wicket of the innings.

A broken finger ended Hameed's involvement in last winter's Test tour of India, and his latest injury comes two days after Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones, tipped to make England's Ashes squad, went down with a lower back complaint.

Middlesex began the penultimate round of fixtures seventh in Division One, level on points with Somerset and one behind Yorkshire.

The 20 points collected from this game mean that, regardless of how their rivals perform in their ongoing matches, Middlesex will be safe if they win their final fixture of the season at Taunton, which starts on Monday.