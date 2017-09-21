Hampshire v Essex: Dan Lawrence reaches century as only 20 overs possible

Dan Lawrence
Essex batsman Dan Lawrence has scored 670 Championship runs this season
Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three):
Hampshire 254: Bailey 89; Porter 4-53
Essex 76: Abbott 6-20 & 247-5 (f/o): Lawrence 101, Bopara 57
Essex lead by 69 runs
Hampshire 5 pts, Essex 3 pts
Scorecard

Only 20 overs of play were possible on day three of the Division One match between Hampshire and county champions Essex because of rain.

Essex moved from 208-3 to 226-3 in their second innings in the 30 minutes of action possible before lunch.

After a delay of almost six hours, play resumed at 17:20 BST at the Ageas Bowl.

The visitors closed on 247-5, 69 ahead, as Ravi Bopara (57) and Dan Lawrence (101) were both dismissed by Fidel Edwards after a stand of 147.

Lawrence, on 78 overnight, added the 22 runs he needed to bring up his third hundred of the season off 207 balls before edging the West Indies paceman behind.

Essex, who are following on after being skittled for 76 in their first innings, are still unbeaten this season, while Hampshire's battle to avoid relegation seems set to go into the final round of fixtures.

