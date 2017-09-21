Surrey v Somerset: Kumar Sangakkara makes 157 before bowlers put hosts in control

Stuart Meaker dismissed both George Bartlett and James Hildreth lbw

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Somerset: 269 & 113-4: Byrom 39; Meaker 2-25 Surrey: 433: Sangakkara 157; Trego 5-67 Somerset trail by 51 runs Surrey 8 pts, Somerset 4 pts Scorecard

Surrey took a firm grip of their match against relegation-rivals Somerset on day three before rain and bad light ended play early at The Oval.

No play was possible after tea but the visitors had already been reduced to 113-4, still 51 runs behind Surrey's first-innings total.

Earlier, Surrey added 105 to their overnight score before being bowled out for 433 with Peter Trego taking 5-67.

Kumar Sangakkara was out for 157, his fourth 150-plus score this season.

The Sri Lankan was eventually dismissed as he tried to attack the seam bowling of Somerset captain Tom Abell, but the 39-year-old had already ensured Surrey had earned a maximum five batting bonus points.

Somerset lost Marcus Trescothick in the second over of their second innings, caught in the slips by Rory Burns off Sam Curran.

Edward Byrom hit 39 before he was bowled by Surrey captain Gareth Batty while Stuart Meaker dismissed both James Hildreth (11) and George Bartlett (28).

Somerset started the match sixth, 13 points behind third-placed Surrey, but have fallen back into the second relegation place following Middlesex's win over Lancashire.