BBC Sport - Graham Onions: Durham seamer ponders future beyond 2017

With his contract up at the end of the season, Durham's record first-class wicket-taker Graham Onions ponders the future.

The former England seamer also discusses the news that Paul Coughlin has left the county to join Nottinghamshire, which prompted Durham chairman Sir Ian Botham to call for changes to be implemented regarding transfers of players.

