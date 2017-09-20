Northants v Nottinghamshire: Rory Kleinveldt takes career-best 9-65 for hosts

Rory Kleinveldt's previous best first-class bowling figures were 8-47

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northants 194 & 270: Levi 115; Wood 4-31 Nottinghamshire 151: Kleinveldt 9-65 & 33-2: Kleinveldt 2-9 Notts need 281 more runs to win Northants 3 pts, Notts 3 pts Scorecard

Northants all-rounder Rory Kleinveldt took a career-best 9-65 to give his side an excellent chance of victory in their game against Nottinghamshire.

In a match Northants need to win to stay in the promotion hunt, Kleinveldt took the remaining five Notts wickets on day two to bowl them out for 151.

Richard Levi then smashed 115 as Northants made 270 in their second innings with Ben Duckett unable to bat.

Set a target of 314 for victory, Notts reached 33-2 at the close of play.

South African Kleinveldt took the two wickets to fall late on, and is now five wickets away from bettering George Tribe's best-ever match figures for the county - his 15-31 against Yorkshire in 1958.

The 34-year-old's heroics in the first innings were the second time in consecutive seasons a Northants bowler had taken nine wickets in an innings, after part-time spinner Rob Keogh claimed 9-52 against Glamorgan in 2016.

To complete his superb day, Kleinveldt also chipped in with 48 once Levi had been dismissed shortly after reaching his 93-ball hundred to help take Northants' lead past 300.