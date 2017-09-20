Derbyshire v Kent: Play abandoned for second day running at Chesterfield

Queen's Park, Chesterfield
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day two):
Derbyshire v Kent
No play possible because of wet outfield
No play was possible for the second day running in Derbyshire's Championship Division Two game against Kent.

Umpires Billy Taylor and Steve Gale made a lunchtime inspection of the wet outfield at Chesterfield and opted to call it off for the day.

Kent, in fourth, began this week still with a very slim chance of promotion.

Eighth-placed Derbyshire still have a chance of climbing up to sixth in the table but only if they win their last two matches.

