Derbyshire v Kent: Play abandoned for second day running at Chesterfield
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Queen's Park, Chesterfield (day two):
|Derbyshire v Kent
|No play possible because of wet outfield
No play was possible for the second day running in Derbyshire's Championship Division Two game against Kent.
Umpires Billy Taylor and Steve Gale made a lunchtime inspection of the wet outfield at Chesterfield and opted to call it off for the day.
Kent, in fourth, began this week still with a very slim chance of promotion.
Eighth-placed Derbyshire still have a chance of climbing up to sixth in the table but only if they win their last two matches.