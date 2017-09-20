Yorkshire v Warwickshire: Adam Lyth helps Tykes earn first-innings lead against Bears

Adam Lyth (left) passed 50 for only the third time in Championship cricket this season, while Tim Bresnan has made just one half-century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley (day one): Warwickshire 219: Patel 100 & 49-1: Banks 22* Yorkshire 296: Lyth 62, Bresnan 47, Fisher 37; Rankin 3-48, Wright 3-73 Warwickshire trail by 28 runs with 9 wickets remaining Yorkshire 5 pts, Warwickshire 4 pts Scorecard

Relegation-threatened Yorkshire just missed out on a third batting bonus point, but still gained a first-innings lead over Warwickshire at Headingley.

The Tykes, who began the game one point clear of the bottom two, looked in further bother when, despite Adam Lyth's 62, they slumped to 179-6.

But Tim Bresnan (47) and Matthew Fisher (37) helped them reach 296 - a lead of 77 over the already relegated Bears.

The visitors then closed on 49-1, with debutant Liam Banks unbeaten on 22.

Replying to Warwickshire's 219, Yorkshire lost nightwatchman Steve Patterson to the third ball of the day without addition, edging Ryan Sidebottom to slip.

Alex Lees then had his off stump uprooted by Chris Wright's late inswinger before Lyth, 35 overnight, played on trying to pull at Boyd Rankin's third ball of the morning.

They then lost Gary Ballance and Andrew Hodd, both caught behind in a dogged afternoon session, before Bresnan then shared key stands of 49 with Jack Leaning (36) and a further 36 with Fisher.

Yorkshire were just four runs shy of another batting point when 19-year-old Fisher, in only his fourth first-class game, holed out to a one-handed leaping Rankin for a career-best score.

Although the Bears whittled the lead back to just 28, the hosts did get Dom Sibley for 18 before the slightly early close, leg before wicket to Ben Coad, who is now within two of 50 Championship wickets for the season.

The Tykes, who travel to Chelmsford to meet champions Essex in their final match next week, must better the results of either Somerset or Middlesex over their final two games to ensure they do not accompany Warwickshire down to Division Two.

Yorkshire's West Indies opening batsman Kraigg Brathwaite:

"It was a reasonably good day for us. The conditions were tough. The ball did a bit throughout.

"We really chipped in well as a team batting-wise. We did a good job to get a decent lead. We have to keep that up.

"It has enough in it for the batsmen and the bowlers. But it's now key to bowl in partnerships."

Warwickshire's Australian fast bowler Ryan Sidebottom:

"As a group, we stuck to our guns. Credit to us. We took the 10 wickets, and we're still in the game. Hopefully we bat well, set Yorkshire a good challenge and go from there.

"I don't think the wicket will get any better. It definitely does a bit with the new ball, and with the overcast conditions it does tend to swing around a bit more.

"We've just got to back our processes and do what we do well to score enough runs."