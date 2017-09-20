Jon Lewis: Durham head coach divided over transfer system proposal by Sir Ian Botham

Paul Coughlin had a release clause in his contract

Durham head coach Jon Lewis says compensation would "soften the blow" of seeing players leave but warns a transfer system could "bring problems".

Paul Coughlin moves to Nottinghamshire for 2018 without recompense as he had a clause in his contract if Durham were in Division Two from next season.

Chairman Sir Ian Botham's statement in response to the transfer called for the introduction of fees to sign players.

"It does feel pretty harsh," Lewis told BBC Newcastle.

"When you spend time and money developing players who then feel their interests are best served elsewhere, when as they walk away you do feel financial compensation might soften the blow."

"It won't (a change to the system) make everything great because we want top players to play for Durham but, if they are going to go, some money might help.

"However a transfer system could bring its own problems, perhaps it's something of a double-edged sword."

All-rounder Coughlin, 24, follows spinner Scott Borthwick and batsman Mark Stoneman in leaving Durham since relegation at the end of the 2016 season following the England and Wales Cricket Board's financial aid sanctions.

Since their introduction into the first-class ranks in 1992, Durham have brought through numerous talents that have played key roles for England, from Paul Collingwood, Steve Harmison and Graham Onions, to Ben Stokes Mark Wood and Stoneman.

Successes such as the 2008, 2009 and 2013 County Championships helped keep those players at the Riverside, but their demotion has put the futures of others such as Coughlin and recent England international Keaton Jennings in doubt.

"I don't think Paul's move has a lot to do with cash," Lewis said. "I think it's more about our position in Division Two and him feeling his ambitions are best fulfilled at a Division One club."