Surrey v Somerset: Kumar Sangakkara hits eighth century of the season at The Oval

Sangakkara's innings this season read 71, 46, 136, 105, 114, 120, 200, 84, 4, 26, 180 not out, 164, 119 not out

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day two): Somerset: 269: Davies 86, Trescothick 65; Clarke 7-55 Surrey: 328-6: Sangakkara 119*; Trego 4-53 Surrey lead by 59 runs Surrey 6 pts, Somerset 4 pts Scorecard

Kumar Sangakkara continued his remarkable form with an eighth County Championship of the season for Surrey against relegation rivals Somerset.

Sangakkara hit 119 not out as his side ended day two on 328-6, a lead of 59.

The Sri-Lankan, 39, now has eight centuries and three half-centuries from his 13 innings this season and tons in his last two innings.

Mark Stoneman (51) and Ollie Pope (50) also hit half-centuries, while Peter Trego took 4-53 at The Oval.

Trego had Stoneman caught behind and dismissed Rory Burns (43), Ben Foakes (23) and Sam Curran (17), but Sangakkara's innings means the visitors are facing a large first-innings deficit.

Sangakkara is set to retire from first-class cricket at the end of the season but averages 124.45 and is Division One's leading run-scorer.

His 189-ball knock against Somerset has included 15 fours and a six and has helped Surrey collect three batting bonus points from the five available so far.

Somerset started the match sixth, 13 points behind third-placed Somerset, but both sides are one of five that could join Warwickshire in being relegated from Division One.