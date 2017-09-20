Middlesex v Lancashire: Tom Bailey takes first 10-wicket match haul

Tom Bailey took 5-54 in the first innings followed by 5-44

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Lord's (day two): Middlesex 233 & 152: Robson 58; Bailey 5-44 Lancashire 165 & 46-1: Hameed 22* Lancashire need 175 more runs to win Middlesex 4 pts, Lancashire 3 pts Scorecard

Lancashire seamer Tom Bailey claimed match-figures of 10-98 as the Red Rose county were left a target of 221 to beat relegation-threatened Middlesex.

On a second day which saw 16 wickets fall at Lord's, the visitors lost their lower order quickly to be bowled out for 165 in their first innings.

But Bailey's second-innings' 5-44 helped skittle Middlesex for 152 with only Sam Robson (58) resisting.

Lancashire reached 46-1 at stumps, needing another 175 for victory.

Middlesex will be without England paceman Toby Roland-Jones for the rest of the game after he pulled up with a back injury on Tuesday.

But their first-innings score of 233 remains the highest in the match and the surface has provided plenty of assistance to the seamers.

Middlesex, the 2016 county champions, started this penultimate round of fixtures in a five-way battle to avoid relegation from Division One and would have been hopeful of setting a bigger target for their opponents.

After gaining a first-innings lead of 68, only three Middlesex batsmen reached double figures in their second innings, with 26-year-old Bailey given good support by Kyle Jarvis (3-30).

Steven Finn gave the hosts a late boost, removing Alex Davies lbw, but Haseeb Hameed was unbeaten on 22.