Women's Ashes 2017: Rachael Haynes appointed Australia captain as Meg Lanning recovers from injury
- From the section Women's Cricket
Australia have named Rachael Haynes as captain for the forthcoming Women's Ashes series against England.
The 30-year-old batsman will stand in for regular captain Meg Lanning, who is injured.
Lanning will miss the entire multi-format series following shoulder surgery that will rule her out for up to eight months.
The series starts with a one day international game in Brisbane on 22 October.