Women's Ashes 2017: Rachael Haynes appointed Australia captain as Meg Lanning recovers from injury

Rachael Haynes in action for Australia
Rachael Haynes made her international debut against England in 2009

Australia have named Rachael Haynes as captain for the forthcoming Women's Ashes series against England.

The 30-year-old batsman will stand in for regular captain Meg Lanning, who is injured.

Lanning will miss the entire multi-format series following shoulder surgery that will rule her out for up to eight months.

The series starts with a one day international game in Brisbane on 22 October.

