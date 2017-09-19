BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Jonny Bairstow century helps England to victory
Highlights: Bairstow's maiden century helps England beat Windies
- From the section Cricket
Watch a selection of the best shots from Jonny Bairstow's maiden one-day international century which helped England beat West Indies by seven wickets at Old Trafford.
MATCH REPORT: Bairstow makes ton in big England win
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired