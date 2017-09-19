England v West Indies: Jonny Bairstow makes century in Old Trafford win

Media playback is not supported on this device Gayle falls to brilliant Root catch

First Royal London one-day international, Old Trafford West Indies 204-9 (42 overs): Holder 41* (33), Stokes 3-43 England 210-3 (30.5 overs): Bairstow 100* (97), Root 54 (53) England won by seven wickets Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow hit his maiden century as England outclassed West Indies to win the first one-day international at Old Trafford by seven wickets.

Bairstow, opening the batting, made 100 not out to lead England to their target of 205 with more than 11 overs left.

The game had earlier been reduced to 42 overs a side because of a wet outfield.

Chris Gayle, returning to West Indies' ODI team, pummelled a 27-ball 37, but after he fell the tourists needed Jason Holder's 41 not out to reach 204-9.

That never seemed likely to be enough and the margin of victory did not flatter an England team that were superior with the ball, in the field and between the wickets.

With this defeat, the Windies, ninth in the International Cricket Council's ODI rankings, can no longer automatically qualify for the 2019 World Cup and must enter a qualifying tournament in 2018.

The second game in the five-match series is at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Bairstow takes his chance

Though Bairstow averaged 56.4 in his seven previous ODIs, he had to make do with a bit-part role in a previously settled England side.

However, the Test wicketkeeper replaced the out-of-form Jason Roy for the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat by Pakistan in June - England's last one-dayer - and seized his opportunity when he was retained in Manchester.

Without the gloves - Jos Buttler remains England's white-ball keeper - Bairstow had already taken an excellent catch at deep square leg off Ben Stokes to dismiss Shai Hope before he shared a stand of 125 with Joe Root after Alex Hales slapped to point for 19.

With West Indies often bowling too short, Bairstow was strong square of the wicket, cutting to point and heaving the ball into the leg side, as well as playing handsome drives and sweeping the spinners.

His running with Yorkshire team-mate Root was particularly impressive - their speed and understanding ensured that the scoreboard was constantly ticking over.

Though Root played on to his stumps for 54 and captain Eoin Morgan was caught behind, both off pace bowler Kesrick Williams, Bairstow reached a 97-ball century by driving the off-spin of Ashley Nurse through cover for three.

He celebrated

Gayle flickers before Windies fall away

Despite bright sunshine, a sodden outfield raised the prospect of the Old Trafford crowd being denied the opportunity of being entertained by Gayle, who was playing in his first ODI for more than two years.

When play finally got under way two hours late, Gayle was dropped by Root at second slip off Chris Woakes from only the third ball of the innings but then climbed into Woakes and new-ball partner David Willey.

Targeting mid-on, the left-hander clubbed three sixes before miscuing Woakes to be well held by Root, who was running back from extra cover.

From there, West Indies struggled to build momentum and lost regular wickets in the middle overs to some disciplined England bowling, with Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes impressive.

The tourists slipped from 149-4 to 187-8 and needed captain Holder to drag them towards respectability - it was he who hit all five of their boundaries in the final 10 overs of the innings.

Stokes was wayward in a final over in which West Indies added 15 in order to limp past 200, but Bairstow showed that to be substandard.