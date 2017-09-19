The Ashes: Pick your England squad for the tour of Australia

Pick your Ashes squad

Mark Stoneman or Haseeb Hameed? Liam Dawson or Mason Crane? Toby Roland-Jones or Chris Woakes?

England will name their squad for this winter's Ashes tour next week.

But who would you pick for a seat on the plane to Australia?

Choose your England XI below and we will collate the votes to put together a squad of 17 to defend the urn down under.

