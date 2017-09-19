Nottinghamshire bowling coach Andy Pick expresses interest in England role

Andy Pick coached England Under-19s at the World Cup in 2004, 2006 and 2008

Nottinghamshire bowling coach Andy Pick has expressed an interest in working with England on a more permanent basis.

The 53-year-old former Notts bowler was part of the England coaching staff for the T20 with West Indies on Saturday.

"You want to work at the highest level, whether you are playing or coaching," he told BBC Radio Nottingham.

"A chance to work at that level would be fantastic. It has whetted my appetite a bit and we will see what happens when the job comes up."

He is the second Notts coach to link up with England this season after Paul Franks joined the national team's coaching staff for the Test match against South Africa at Trent Bridge in July.

As a player, Pick took 495 first-class wickets and claimed 242 one-day dismissals in a 14-year career, while he coached Canada at the 2007 World Cup, which included a group game against England.

Pick has coached England Under-19s at three World Cups, reaching the semi-finals in 2004 and 2006.

The position of England bowling coach is vacant after Ottis Gibson left the post to become head coach of South Africa.

"England will be looking for a new bowling coach with Ottis going to South Africa," said Pick. "It was a great experience to see what they do at that level and it was flattering to be asked."