Graeme White: Northamptonshire spin bowler has shoulder operation

Graeme White was a member of the Northants Steelbacks team that won the T20 Blast in 2016

Northamptonshire spinner Graeme White has undergone surgery on his shoulder and expects to be fit to resume playing next season.

The 30-year-old left-armer has made 15 first-team appearances this summer in all formats of the game.

But he has not been available since the T20 Blast game against Durham in mid-August because of a shoulder cartilage and bicep tendon injury.

"I'm now fully focused on my long recovery over the winter," he said.