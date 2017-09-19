BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Chris Gayle out after brilliant Joe Root catch
Gayle out after brilliant Root catch
- From the section Cricket
England's Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to remove West Indies' Chris Gayle during their ODI match at Old Trafford.
Follow live text commentary and in-play highlights here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired