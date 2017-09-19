BBC Sport - England v West Indies: Chris Gayle out after brilliant Joe Root catch

Gayle out after brilliant Root catch

England's Joe Root takes a brilliant catch to remove West Indies' Chris Gayle during their ODI match at Old Trafford.

