County Championship: Glamorgan v Gloucestershire (Tues)

Ruaidhri Smith is set for his second championship match of the season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Glamorgan v Gloucestershire Date: Tues 19 Sept Time: 1030 Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan are set to give a debut to batsman Connor Brown in their final home Championship match against Gloucestershire.

Cardiff MCCU student Brown, 20, is to replace retiring South Africa opener Jacques Rudolph.

"Going into my debut for Glamorgan with a little bit of first-class experience will help me," said Brown.

Gloucestershire include all-rounder Benny Howell in their 12 after opener Cameron Bancroft's return to Australia.

Gareth Roderick is also missing with a broken finger, but seamer David Payne is fit again, while spinner Tom Smith is also named in the visitors' squad.

Brown featured for Cardiff MCCU against Glamorgan in March, scoring 33.

"I did OK and that was a very good experience, I'm thoroughly looking forward to it," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Another home-grown product, seam bowler Ruaidhri Smith, is likely to play his second first-team match of the year.

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Brown, Ingram, Donald, Carlson, Cooke, Salter, Meschede, Smith, de Lange, Hogan (capt), Carey, Murphy.

Gloucestershire (from): Mustard (capt), Dent, Bracey (wk), Howell, Hankins, J Taylor, Noema-Barrett. T Smith, Shaw, M Taylor, Norwell, Payne.