Durham v Sussex goes ahead despite North-East Terrace closure

Spectators had to evacuate the north east terrace at Saturday's England versus West Indies fixture

Durham have confirmed their County Championship fixture against Sussex will take place as scheduled, despite the closure of the North-East Terrace.

Three spectators were injured after a hole opened up in a "small section" of the stand during England's Twenty20 game against West Indies on Saturday.

The terrace, which Durham said had passed the requisite safety inspections, was then evacuated.

It is the county's final home Division Two fixture of the season.

