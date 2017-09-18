England v West Indies: Jonny Bairstow to open batting in first ODI

Jonny Bairstow opened in England's last ODI in June

First Royal London one-day international Venue: Old Trafford Dates: Tuesday, 19 September Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website.

Jonny Bairstow will keep his place at the top of the order for England's first one-day international against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Bairstow replaced Jason Roy for England's last ODI, the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat by Pakistan.

"We feel Jonny deserves a chance. He's been waiting in the wings for quite a while," said captain Eoin Morgan.

"He will open with Alex Hales. This is an opportunity to make the opening position his."

The England Test keeper, 27, averages 56.4 in his past seven ODIs, but has often had to make do with a bit-part role in what has been a settled batting line-up.

But Roy's struggles - the Surrey man failed to pass 20 in nine innings - led to him being dropped for the Champions Trophy semi-final in June, with Bairstow making 43 in England's eight-wicket defeat.

Bairstow now gets a further opportunity for the first of five ODIs against the West Indies, the World T20 champions who beat the hosts in a one-off T20 on Saturday.

"We feel it's the right time to make a change," added Morgan. "Jonny has been in fantastic form for some time now and has never let us down, regardless of the role we have asked him to play."

England, who whitewashed the Windies 3-0 in the Caribbean in March, are at full-strength, with all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali returning after being rested for the T20.

"It's a nice problem to have, fitting everyone in," said Morgan. "We are spoilt for choice at the moment and it gives us the luxury of playing around with the balance of the side.

"Consistency is the area where we have most room for improvement. We have a huge amount of potential, but producing that on a consistent basis is important for our development."

Following a "temporary amnesty" between the players' union and Cricket West Indies, the tourists have been able to include batsmen Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels in their squad.

For devastating opener Gayle, that represents the opportunity to play a first ODI since the 2015 World Cup.

"West Indies are a strong team and we don't take them lightly," said Morgan. "It is going to be a tough test.

"We can't focus on one or two individuals, we have to beat their whole team rather than just one or two."