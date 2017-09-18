BBC Sport - Houston Indian Cricket Club: Singing with Virat Kohli and bowling to Sachin Tendulkar

Singing with Kohli and bowling to Tendulkar

  • From the section Cricket

Houston, Texas is a hotbed of cricket in the United States, with thousands of people playing every weekend.

Houston Indian Cricket Club were formed in 1986 as Jolly Cricket Club, and seven of their players have represented the United States.

Players discuss bowling to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the nets and how India captain Virat Kohli uses singing to help him relax.

Top videos

Video

Singing with Kohli and bowling to Tendulkar

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gurley's unbelievable hurdle among NFL plays of the week

Video

Scoreline flattered Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Relive dramatic finish to Champions League Darts final

  • From the section Darts
Video

Chelsea disciplinary record not an issue - Conte

Video

Wenger pleased with 'intense, disciplined' draw

Video

Wright squanders two chances to reach final

  • From the section Darts
Video

Dolphin facts with Miami's Jay Ajayi

Video

Result difficult to understand - Koeman

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Brathwaite seals Windies win over England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Suljovic pulls off another shock to make semis

  • From the section Darts

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders
Rugbytot - young child holding a rugby ball

Rugbytots Bristol

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired