Johann Myburgh agrees Somerset contract for limited-overs matches in 2018

Johann Myburgh averaged 40 in this season's Royal London One-Day Cup and 36.25 in the NatWest T20 Blast

Somerset's Johann Myburgh has signed a new contract to play in limited-overs matches for the county next season.

The South African batsman played three games in the 2017 One-Day Cup and nine in the T20 Blast, and will be available for both competitions in 2018.

The 36-year-old has also played three County Championship matches so far this season but will not play in the four-day format next year.

Myburgh's new contract follows Max Waller's new deal signed last week.

"I'm very pleased and I feel blessed that I'm going to play for Somerset for another year," Myburgh told the county's website.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time here so far and I've had great support from the fans."