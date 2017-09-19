Northamptonshire v Nottinghamshire: Rory Kleinveldt stars for Northants

Steven Mullaney
Steven Mullaney's off stump is sent cartwheeling by Rory Kleinveldt
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton (day one):
Northants 194: Kleinveldt 43; Wood 4-52
Nottinghamshire 80-5: Kleinveldt 4-34
Notts trail by 114 runs
Northants 1 pt, Notts 3 pts
Scorecard

Northamptonshire kept their slim hopes of Division Two promotion alive with a battling performance against Nottinghamshire on day one.

Northants need to win to take the promotion race into the final round of fixtures, but could only muster 194 with the bat at Wantage Road.

Rory Kleinveldt top scored with 43, while seamer Luke Wood took 4-52.

Kleinveldt then ripped through Notts' top order with four wickets to leave them 80-5 at stumps, 114 behind.

Northants, third in Division Two, trailed second-placed Notts by 29 points heading into the match.

