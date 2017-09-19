Glamorgan v Gloucestershire: Carlson ton revives Glamorgan

Kiran Carlson on his way to a career-best score for Glamorgan against Gloucestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day one): Glamorgan 342-7 (96 overs): Carlson 137*, Salter 84, Cooke 51; Payne 3-57 Gloucestershire Yet to bat Glamorgan 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Teenage batsman Kiran Carlson led Glamorgan to 342-7 after a shaky start in their Championship match against Gloucestershire in Cardiff.

The 19-year-old's gritty career-best 137 not out came off 261 balls as Glamorgan fought back from 63-4 after an hour.

Chris Cooke hit a breezy 51, but Carlson's 182-run stand with Andrew Salter (84) was a patient affair.

David Payne (3-57) was the best of the visitors' bowlers.

Despite Gloucestershire putting the brakes on, with Kieran Noema-Barnett going for just two an over, Glamorgan's middle order produced the platform for their highest first-innings total of the season in Cardiff.

Carlson, shortly to become a civil engineering student at Cardiff University, came to the wicket in the sixth over and batted nearly six hours, though Salter fell just before the end.

Debutant Connor Brown, 20, hit a confident 35 off 37 balls after replacing the retiring Jacques Rudolph.